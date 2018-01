(WHDH) — A man raced across the runway at the international airport in Miami.

Officials said the man got through a service door before he ran onto the tarmac.

Airport officials said the man was acting erratically before the incident happened.

Now Homeland Security officials are said to be investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)