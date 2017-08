A Florida teen was caught on surveillance video walking into a hospital and stealing a nurse’s keys.

The video shows the teen breaking into the nurse’s station, where he stole the keys.

He is then seen walking into the parking lot, getting into the nurse’s BMW, and driving away.

Click on the 7News video to watch the robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)