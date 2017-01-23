1 dead in heavy Belmont building fire

BELMONT (WHDH) - A man was found dead in a heavy three-alarm fire at a Belmont residential building on Monday, according to Belmont Fire Chief David L. Frizzell.

Crews responded to the intense flames at a Belmont apartment-building on Trapelo Road sometime before 4 a.m. on Monday.

Chief Frizzell originally reported that he believed everyone in the burning building made it out safely. Frizzell said his team was aware that two apartments were occupied and that those people evacuated themselves safely, but was unsure of a third-floor unit in the building. It was there, on the third floor, Frizzell said they discovered a dead body, who he did not identify.

Crews continued to battle flames into Monday morning. The fire reportedly tore through the roof of the wood-framed house.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Belmont Police sent out a tweet warning drivers to expect traffic delays at Waverley Square and Pleasant Street due to the fire.

