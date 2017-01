FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Fitchburg.

The fire is at a home on West Street.

Right now crews are still working to get the fire under control as flames are tearing through the side of the home.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)