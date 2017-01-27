Flames tear through multi-family home in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A three-story multi-family home went up in flames overnight on Friday.

Fire crews responded to an intense fire on all three levels of the building on Appleton Street that broke out sometime around 2 a.m.

Somerville Fire Chief Patrick Sullivan said some residents jumped from windows on the second floor before fire crews arrived.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Sullivan said several people will be displaced by the fire.

Crews were working into the early morning, still working to put out flames after 5 a.m.

Officials plan to investigate what caused the intense fire.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)