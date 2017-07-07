Flash flood warning issued for parts of Cape

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Barnstable County as heavy rain has pelted the area.

According to the NWS, the flood warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert says the radar estimates 1-2 inches of rain has fallen between Falmouth to Martha’s Vineyard, and much of it has come down in the past hour.

