Flash flood watch in effect for many areas as storms move in

BOSTON (WHDH) — Many areas in Massachusetts are under a flash flood watch Wednesday as storms move through the region.

Scattered thunderstorms with torrential downpours are in the forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the storms will be slow moving and may continue to move over the same locations, posing the risk for excessive rainfall with flash flooding.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bristol, Hampden, Norfolk, Plymouth, Southern Worcester and Suffolk counties, including the city of Boston.

The NWS says Thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with a low risk of localized 3 to 4 inch amounts possible.

The storms are expected to develop by late morning and continue into the afternoon before dissipating after sunset.

