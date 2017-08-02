Flash flood watch issued for multiple counties in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A flash flood watch has been issued for several counties in Massachusetts ahead of afternoon storms expected to impact the region.

The National Weather Service has issued the flood watch for parts of Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The storms could bring torrential downpours that bring 1-2 inches per hour and up to 3 inches per hour in some areas.

Rapid flooding of urban areas and small streams is possible, according to the NWS.

