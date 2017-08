BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents in Dorchester dealt with some severe flash flooding, Wednesday evening.

State Police say Gallivan Boulevard, between Dorchester Avenue and Adams Street, has been closed due to the flooding. They say Morrissey Boulevard, at UMass/JFK, has also been closed.

