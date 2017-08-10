Flasher targets little girl in Quincy Walmart, police say

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police were dispatched to the Quincy Walmart after reports that a man had exposed himself to a child.

Officers on scene spoke to the mother of the child who said that she and her children were shopping in the toy section when the man approached her daughter and pulled his shorts down.

The man was identified by the girl and eventually Abadan Rivera, 35, of Taunton was found and arrested with the help of store security cameras.

He is charged with Open and Gross Lewdness and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

This is Rivera’s second offense in a year.

