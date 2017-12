EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – Departures and arrivals at Logan Airport were temporarily suspended Christmas morning due to winter weather, according to Massport.

Officials said that due to the quick change in temperature Christmas morning, crews were not able to keep up with the snow.

Crews have since opened a runway, and were able to get flights moving.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)