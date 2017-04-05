Flood warning in effect for Taunton River

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Due to the heavy rain that is expected there are concerns about the Taunton River, specifically in Bridgewater.

A flood warning is in effect for the Taunton River. The flood warning covers Bridgewater, along with Bristol and Plymouth Counties. The high water warning is expected to run through Friday.

The flood stage for the river is 8 feet, as of 10 p.m. the river stood at 8.3 feet.

The National Weather Service says children should not play by the river as swiftly moving water can pose an “imminent threat to life.”

Flooding from the Taunton River caused a brook to overflow in Middleborough on Tuesday. There was no damage done to any homes, but a road was underwater for some time. The fire chief in the town asked residents to leave the area, fearing ambulances and fire trucks wouldn’t be able to get through in an emergency.

Back in Bridgewater, the fire department said there was no flooding as of 10 p.m.

