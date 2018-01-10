Flood watch issued for all of southern New England

(WHDH) — A flood watch has been issued for all of southern New England, including Massachusetts, due to heavy rain that is expected to drench the region starting Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says the flood watch is effective from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The combination of moderate to heavy rain forecast on top of snow melt and the possibility of isolated ice jams along area rivers and streams presents the threat of flooding.

In many areas, 2-3 inches of rain is expected. Some areas could see upwards of 4 inches, according to the NWS.

Our next storm is not snow….rather rain. Between 1-3" of rain likely. Localized street flooding as well as small rivers & streams. Friday afternoon through midday Saturday. #7news pic.twitter.com/b1iMQFmtqS — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 10, 2018

