Flood watch issued for most of VT, NH and Maine

Forecasters say heavy rains that could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour are expected Monday as showers and thunderstorms move into the region from the west.

The weather service said up to 3 inches of rain had fallen by Monday afternoon in eastern Windham County in southern Vermont. Up to another 3 inches of rain was expected. Near Bennington, 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail was reported.

In parts of New Hampshire and Maine, the watch takes effect later Monday and will last through Tuesday morning.

Forecasters warn that heavy rains in a short period of time can quickly flood roads, making them impassable. Smaller streams could overflow their banks.