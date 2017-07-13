Flood watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Parts of Plymouth, Bristol, Hampen and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts are under a flash flood watch Thursday as storms again move through the region. Parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island are also included in the watch.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms and torrential downpours are in the forecast. The National Weather Service says Thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with a low risk of localized 3 to 4 inch amounts possible.

Flash flooding is possible through the afternoon and into the evening commute.

Areas impacted by the watch include portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham. In Massachusetts, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, and Western and Southern Plymouth. In Rhode Island, Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington. This also includes the cities and

towns of Hartford, Union, Vernon, Putnam, Willimantic, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield, Taunton, Brockton, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport.

