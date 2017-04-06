Flood watches in effect Thursday as heavy rain moves through region

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The latest storm to hit New England is bringing the threat of flooding instead of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches across the region in anticipation of heavy rain Thursday across the six states.

The town of Middleborough has been among the hardest by the rain. Firefighters say the town has been dealing with flood waters of up to two feet.

RELATED: Latest weather forecast

Some residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes. The fire department has kayaks and a boat ready in case any residents need to be evacuated.

Flood watches are in effect for much of the region beginning Thursday and running through Saturday.

The rain could be heavy at times.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)