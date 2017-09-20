Flooding concerns in Scituate as Jose brings wind, strong surf to coast

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Homeowners in Scituate are taking no chances with tropical storm Jose. Strong winds sent large waves crashing ashore Wednesday. As high tide rolls in, flooding could impact residents along the waterfront.

Some people continued to board up their homes to brace for Jose’s impacts. Others flocked to the beach to take in the spectacle.

“We still encourage everyone to secure their outside furniture, especially homes along the coastline where winds will be the strongest,” the Scituate Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

People in Scituate said they are use to storms hitting the town.

“I think the bark is going to be a little more than the bite, but know we’re used to it down here,” said resident Don Ferrera.

The harbormaster had asked all boaters to make sure their vessels are secure, knowing this usually turns out to be one of the hardest hit areas. More than 600 boats are moored in Scituate.

The Emergency Management Agency is also encouraging people to keep clear of the beaches as high surf causes rip currents and possible beach erosion.

Anyone who sees downed powered lines should keep clear and call the fire department at 781-545-5515.

