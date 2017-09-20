Flooding concerns on South Shore as Jose brings wind, strong surf to coast

HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Tropical Storm Jose has not made landfall on the South Shore but officials said residents should still be prepared for flooding.

In Hingham, a 20-foot boat took on water and nearly sank Wednesday. The Coast Guard said they put floatation devices underneath the boat the hauled it out of the water.

Officials said there have been no other major concerns in Hingham but flooding is expected into Thursday.

