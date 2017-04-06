Flooding fears with rain in the forecast

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Preparations are underway with rain in the forecast for Thursday.

People in Middleborough have been hit hardest by the rain.

People who live in one Middleborough neighborhood had to deal with flooding concers.

Firefighters said at one point, the water was more than two feet deep.

The fire department told people who live in the neighborhood to evacuate their homes.

At least nine homes were at risk.

Many residents decided to stay but it is a problem area and they say they are used to it.

The fire department has kayaks and a boat ready in case any residents need to be evacuated.

The National Weather Service is warning people that fast moving water can pose a threat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)