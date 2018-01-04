Flooding shuts down Winthrop Parkway in Revere

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — Rescue crews are responding to stuck cars and spinouts throughout Revere, where massive amounts of flooding have closed the Winthrop Parkway.

Water crashed over the seawall by the parkway at around noon on Thursday and left the road flooded. Trucks are now out on the parkway, scooping up the slush and water.

Many vehicles have gotten stuck in the snow in Revere and some roads have become impassable due to the snow.

One family who lives near Short Beach told 7News their basement is flooded with 5 or 6 feet of water. Their street is also flooded, leaving cars partially submerged. Michelle Reardon said her house is surrounded with slushy water, like a moat. Reardon said she has lived in Revere for 14 years and she has never seen flooding like this before.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)