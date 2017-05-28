LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) – A second-grader’s service dog got a spot next to him in the yearbook at his Palm Beach County school.

Ethan Amara has an unbreakable bond with his dog, Ketch, who attends school with his owner in Loxahatchee every day.

The yellow Labrador retriever can catch any spike in Ethan’s blood sugar level. The trusty service dog even acts up when it’s time to check it.

“He can tell if my blood sugar is high or low,” Ethan said.

So it was only natural that Ketch would have a place right alongside Ethan in the yearbook.

“Ketch is pretty much like my brother, and he’s always there for me,” Ethan said. “I love Ketch.”

That brotherly love is on full display in the classroom, and now in the yearbook.

Ethan’s mother, Christina, took to Facebook to show her support for the school district. She wrote in a post, “The staff embraced them from the minute they stepped foot (and paw) on the campus, and for that I’m truly indebted to them.”

