Florida firefighters save dog struggling in canal at Deerfield Beach

Firefighters in Florida jumped into action and saved a dog that was struggling to stay afloat in a canal near Deerfield Beach.

One of the firefighters jumped into the water to save the dog on Saturday, that was about 1,000 yards down the canal.

The rescue crews were able to attach a buoy vest around the dog and pull it back to shore.

Firefighters helped treat the dog for exhaustion.

It is not clear how the dog ended up in the canal.

Rescuers said the dog is OK and has been reunited with it’s owner.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)