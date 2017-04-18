Florida firefighters save horse from mud pit

Palm Beach County, FL (WHDH) — A horse in Florida is free to roam again after being rescued from the mud on Monday morning.

Firefighters say the horse named ‘Skip’ got himself stuck in the mud up to his belly.

Rescue crews sedated him with the help of a local veterinarian in the acreage.

They then used hand tools and a pulley system to get the horse out.

Officials say 25-year-old Skip was evaluated by the vet and he is doing just fine.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)