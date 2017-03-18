MIAMI (WHDH) - A 12-year veteran state trooper in Florida, with ties to Massachusetts, is receiving support as he recovers in the hospital after being struck by a car while he was standing on the side of the 836 Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, Florida.

That Florida Highway Patrol trooper, identified as Carlos Rosario, has been in surgery for several hours at the hospital since the incident occurred, near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit of the 836, at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Rosario is from Worcester.

According to FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky, the trooper was using a radar gun to catch speeding drivers from the side of road when a driver lost control and hit Rosario’s car, which then struck him.

“The trooper was standing behind his vehicle, on the shoulder with his emergency vest on when a vehicle lost control and spun sideways and hit his patrol car and hit the trooper,” Wysocky said.

The trooper was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. By Friday night, he had had reconstructive surgery on his face and was doing better, officials said. He is expected to undergo further surgeries.

A stream of family, friends and members of the Florida Highway Patrol showed up at the hospital to visit Rosario, Friday afternoon.

Gov. Rick Scott, who is in town for the weekend, also stopped by JMH to pay his respects.

Some at the hospital became emotional while others gathered to pray. “This trooper works with these people at the station everyday,” Wysocky said, “so they all know him, but they all know the dangers of this job.”

At a press conference revealing preliminary details of the incident, Wysocky noted that the trooper was wearing an orange safety vest and is a 12-year veteran. FHP has not released the trooper’s name, however, pending the notification of his family.

Wysocky also reminded drivers about the Move Over law. “If law enforcement officers are stopped at the side of the road, you need to move over for those officers,” he said.

Police are now investigating why that driver last control. “What we have to determine is why this person lost control of his car to spin sideways and run into the patrol car and the trooper,” Wysocky said.

Doctors said Rosario’s injuries are extensive. “He has massive, severe injuries,” said Dr. Carl Schulman, Friday afternoon. “I can’t, sort of, prognosticate. I can tell you right now he’s critical but stable.”

Several FHP troopers responded to the scene and were seen having several cars towed away, later in the afternoon.

After being shut down for hours, the highway was reopened at around 2 p.m.

According to the FHP, the driver who hit the trooper stayed on the scene and is cooperating. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, police said. The driver has not been charged.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rosario and his family. To donate, click here.

