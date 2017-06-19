Florida homeowner fights back at robbers with machete

Sarasota, FL (WHDH) — A homeowner in Florida fought back with a machete after five people broke into his home.

The robbers were armed with a shotgun when they broke in.

The homeowner was able to disarm one of the suspect while the four others took off.

He held the suspect until police arrived and made an arrest.

The other four suspects were later found and taken into custody.

