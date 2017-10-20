Florida Keys woman paddleboards with pet chicken

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WHDH) — Paddleboarding is a popular activity in South Florida, and some people even take their dogs along for the ride. But in Islamorada, one woman brings her pet chicken along instead.

Karly Venezia says she enjoys paddleboarding with her 1-year-old chicken named Loretta.

And though you might think chickens are, well, “chicken” when it comes to the water, Venezia says that’s not the case with Loretta.

“Loretta seems to enjoy water-related activities. In addition to paddleboarding, we’ve taken her out boating for sunsets and she always seems to have a great time,” Venezia said. “We like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs.”

She says Loretta sits and watches quietly at the front of the board, and seems to enjoy their adventures out on the water.

“Paddleboarding’s very calming and I like hanging out with Loretta; she’s an awesome pet to have,” Venezia said. “So for us, I think coming out here and getting to enjoy the beautiful sunsets is what makes living in the Keys so special.”

