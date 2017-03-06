Florida man tries to kill former boss

Hialeah, FL (WHDH) — Hialeah Police say they almost never knew about an attempted murder caught on camera.

When Renaldo Mendez fired Osorio Reyes for drinking on the job while repairing ac units, Reyes threatened to hill him and tries to follow through when Mendez agreed to meet him.

“Osorio jumps out of his black pick up truck knife in hand wielding it,” said Carl Zogby of the Hialeah Police. “It happened so quickly. Victim Reynaldo Mendez tries to kick the knife out of his hand and then runs for his life. He is able to pick up a rock and defend himself.”

In his mug shot you can see the bruising where Reyes was hit with the rock.

But it was not over. The victim tried to call for help when Reyes gets in his truck and runs Mendez over.

“The fence saved his life,” said Zogby “because he bounces off the fence.”

And Reyes takes one more shot at killing his former boss.

“You see he tried to run him over a second time,” said Zogby, “as he is dragging a complete fence behind his pick up truck.”

Amazingly the victim didn’t want to press charges, Hialeah Police only found out when the warehouse owner called about his torn up fence.

Now Reyes is in jail facing 2nd degree attempted murder and a possible life sentence.

