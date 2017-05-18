Florida man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket bought in Mass.

A Florida man won $1 million on a Powerball ticket purchased in Burlington while visiting for a family wedding.

Lottery officials say Francis Rudeen of Englewood, Florida won the $1 million prize following Saturday’s drawing.

Rudeen, who was visiting the area for a wedding, bought coffee and gas at a Burlington Mobil on Bedford Street the day after the wedding and received $2.03 in change. He says he took the change and immediately invested in a $2 ticket. He claimed the prize on Monday.

Lottery officials say the ticket is the third $1 million winner sold in the state this year.

Nobody won the grand prize in the drawing, so the estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s drawing is $228 million.

