Florida officer fired after using excessive force in teens arrest

Clearwater, FL (WHDH) — Authorities in Florida fired a police officer for excessive force in the April arrest of a teenager.

Clearwater officers were responding to reports of a 13-year-old boy breaking things and screaming.

Surveillance video shows one of the officers slamming the handcuffed child to the ground.

The boy suffered injuries including broken teeth and a broken nose.

The officer told the police chief that he did it because the child tried to pull away from him.

Other officers seen in the video were given corrective action and additional training.

