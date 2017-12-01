Florida teen who ran away with soccer coach found in New York

(WHDH) — A Florida teenager who had been missing for several days along with her high school soccer coach was found safe in New York.

According to the Columbia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s office, Caitlyn Frisina was located in New York and is safe.

No additional details were provided.

Frisina ran away from home Saturday night, leaving the house through a window.

Deputies said she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, her assistant soccer coach at Fort White High School. The district has since suspended Rodriguez.

A day after disappearing, deputies said Frisina withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia.

There is no word on whether Rodriguez has been located.

@Columbiasheriff can confirm missing Caitlyn Frisina has been located and is safe in NY. More to follow as details come in. pic.twitter.com/hhqrRXAU3C — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) December 1, 2017

