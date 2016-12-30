Florida teens accused of robbing children’s lemonade stand

LUTZ, Fla. (WHDH) – Two teenagers were arrested in Florida after police said they stole money and an iPod from a group of 9-year-olds running a lemonade stand.

Lucas Jolly said the two suspects, a 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old Deyante Small, asked him and his friends to get bigger cups because they did not like the cups they had. Lucas admitted he threw water at the two because they kept asking for bigger cups and were getting pushy.

Police said after Lucas threw water at the two teens, they shoved the boy and took off with his iPod and the money he and his friends had made selling lemonade.

Lucas’ mother Jackelyn Jolly called 911 when she learned of the theft and police caught the two suspects quickly. Lucas and his friends said they will continue to sell lemonade and are proud they stood up for themselves.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)