ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A UPS driver in Florida faces a charge of grand theft after surveillance video shows him apparently stealing a package he had delivered hours earlier.

Jovita Acute-Parker had an iPhone X delivered to her house in St. Petersburg Beach.

Her security cameras showed the driver leaving the package on her front porch, WFTS reports. But hours later, those same cameras showed him returning.

Acute-Parker and her sister went to review the footage after noticing the package hadn’t been delivered.

“I’m like, ‘Pull up the video of the guy that delivered the package’ so she pulled it up and she almost dropped my phone, she’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the same guy.’”

The accused thief was wearing the same clothes, same shoes, and same cap. Just the UPS vest was gone.

“He must have seen that I have two cameras on my porch? He should have seen it!” Acute-Parker said. “Stupidest thief ever.”

It didn’t take long for police to arrest 47-year-old Jason Mohn, a UPS contractor. Upon learning of his alleged crime, the company fired him on the spot.

A police report says a UPS supervisor found the stolen iPhone X among Mohn’s personal belongings at work. It has since been returned to Acute-Parker, who says it will soon end up in its rightful spot: under a Christmas tree.

