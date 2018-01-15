(WHDH) — The number of deaths linked to the flu continues to rise as the virus spans the nation.

The flu has killed 20 people in the United States this season.

According to the CDC, every state, except for Hawaii and the District of Columbia, have been affected by the illness.

More than 60,000 people are confirmed to have had the flu.

Multiple states have declared a public health emergency.

