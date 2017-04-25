“Flying car’ makes it’s debut

Larry Page’s long rumored ‘flying car’ project is finally ready for takeoff.

‘Kitty Hawk,’ a startup backed by Google co-founder, unveiled it’s prototype for an ‘ultralight’ aircraft that can take off vertically as long as you are flying over open water.

In a demonstration shared online Monday, the Kitty Hawk flyer is shown lifting off over a lake with the help of small propellers under it’s base.

The prototype looks less like a car and more like a jet ski with wings.

The flyer is expected to go on sale by the end of the year.

The price has not been announced.

The startup said it has received approval from the FAA for the aircraft to be flown in ‘un-congested areas.’

Customers will not need a pilot’s license to use it.

