Fog, flood watches issued in parts of New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It’s a day of fog and flood watches in northern New England.

The National Weather Service says a dense fog advisory is on Saturday for all of coastal Maine and most of the interior of the state except for far northern areas. There is also a fog advisory for all of northern and central New Hampshire.

All of Vermont and most of southern New Hampshire is under a flood watch. The weather service has said a combination of rain and snowmelt could cause localized flooding.

Ice melt is possible because it’s unseasonably warm in much of northern New England. It was 57 degrees and cloudy in Burlington, Vermont, by late morning Saturday. Rivers and streams are prone to flooding because ice is likely to break up and could cause damming.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)