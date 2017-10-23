Foo Fighters returning to Fenway Park for 2 summer shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox announced Monday that the Foo Fighters will be returning to Fenway Park next year for a pair of summer shows.

The popular rock band will play shows on July 21 and 22. The shows will be part of the band’s Concrete and Gold Tour.

The band, led by singer Dave Grohl, last played at Fenway in July 2015.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)