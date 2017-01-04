Forbes ’30 under 30′ honors players from Red Sox, Patriots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Forbes Magazine released their annual “30 Under 30” list for 2016, and several professional athletes in the city of champions made the cut.

The list honors 30 innovators and change-makers under the age of 30 in 20 different categories.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennet, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and new Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale all made the list. Bennett is the oldest of the three at age 29.

Forbes held its annual 30 under 30 summit in Boston in October.

Bennett, who founded a creative firm, was a speaker at that event.

