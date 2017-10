DETROIT (WHDH) — Ford is now offering free repairs for more than a million of its Explorer SUVs after concerns over carbon monoxide leaks.

Ford previously offered free repairs for the law enforcement version of the Explorer.

Ford was in Auburn back in August after several police officers suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

