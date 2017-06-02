Foreign travelers entering U.S can now be asked for social media info

People trying to fly to the U.S. can now be asked for their social media information.

U.S. airports can force international travelers to fill out an additional questionnaire asking for social media profiles and email addresses.

The questionnaire is part of an emergency request the state department made last month as an added precaution to combat terrorism.

People will not be asked to provide passwords for those accounts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)