Forest rangers enforce firewood rules with checkpoints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire forest rangers will be on the road this holiday weekend making sure people aren’t spreading invasive insects via firewood.

The state Division of Forest and Lands is reminding residents and visitors that it is illegal to bring untreated firewood into the state without a commercial or home heating agreement from the state. It’s also illegal to transport firewood outside of Rockingham, Merrimack, Belknap and Hillsborough counties due to the quarantine established to prevent the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.

Forest rangers will be enforcing the quarantine this weekend with roadside checkpoints.

