Former administrator at Lawrence school accused of drugging and raping student

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A former administrator at a Lawrence school is accused of drugging and raping a student.

Central Catholic High School fired Director of Curriculum and Instruction Andrew Nikonchuk on Wednesday. In a statement, the school said a member of the class of 2008 came forward last week and claimed Nikonchuk drugged and raped him in 2006.

The school said the alleged incident did happen on school property and no other accusers have come foward. The school said the allegations were reported to Lowell Police and they remain under investigation.

A man identifying himself at Nikonchuk’s father told 7News off-camera that his son “didn’t do it.” He said it is painful to see his son suffer like this because he has dedicated his life to Central Catholic High School.

