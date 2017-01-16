BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley is planning to tell a Beacon Hill commission that Boston-based daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings has added more than 100 jobs in the state.

Coakley, an adviser to the company, is scheduled to testify before the Special Commission on Online Gaming, Fantasy Sports Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports Tuesday at the Statehouse.

A company spokesman said DraftKings currently employs more than 300 people in the state, adding 116 last year.

The commission is charged with reviewing all aspects of online gambling, fantasy sports gambling and daily fantasy sports including economic development, consumer protection, taxation, legal and regulatory structures, implications for existing gambling, and possible burdens and benefits to Massachusetts.

DraftKings last year agreed to merge with rival daily fantasy sports operator, New York-based FanDuel.

