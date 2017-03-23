Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies suddenly

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - John “Sib” Hashian, the former drummer of the rock band Boston, has died at the age of 67.

Hashian, a Lynnfield resident, suddenly passed away Wednesday night.

Hashian died while performing on a rock cruise, according to a statement issued by Suzanne Hashian, his wife of 38 years.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

His cause of death is not known.

Hashian played on Boston’s first two hit records, their self-titled debut album in 1976, featuring the hit song “More Than a Feeling,” and their second album, “Don’t Look Back.”

