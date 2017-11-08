BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston television news anchor is claiming that actor Kevin Spacey sexually abused one of her family members.

Heather Unruh claimed that her family member met Spacey on Nantucket, where Spacey allegedly abused that person.

Spacey has been at the center of controversy after being accused of sexual misconduct by a number of people.

As a result of these accusations, he has been dropped from Netflix, including in House of Cards and another upcoming project.

Unruh is expected to discuss circumstances of her family member’s alleged assault, along with the growing number of allegations come out of Hollywood and else where at the Hilton in Boston.

On Oct. 13, Unruh tweeted:

The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell

Representing Unruh is Mitch Garabedian who is known for his work in the Boston Catholic church sex abuse scandals.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)