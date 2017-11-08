Former Boston news anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son on Nantucket

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Former WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh said Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her then 18-year-old son at a restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016.

The alleged assault happened at the Club Car Restaurant after Unruh said Spacey bought her son “drink after drink” until his was intoxicated.

“He stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” Unruh told reporters at a news conference at the Boston Hilton.

Unruh said her son told Spacey that he was of the legal drinking age. She said her son was unaware that the Hollywood star was a “sexual predator.”

Unruh explained that her son was left “star struck” and “frozen” by what had happened. Spacey also allegedly insisted that her son come to an after-hours party so the two could continue to drink together.

Unruh said her son was able to escape when Spacey got up for a moment to use the restroom. She said a concerned woman noticed that her son was emotionally disturbed and urged him to “run.”

“She saw that my son was shaken,” Unruh said of the woman. “She had the presence of mind to see if my son was okay.”

The 18-year-old fled the restaurant late at night and ran to his grandmother’s Nantucket home, where he explained what happened, according to Unruh.

Unruh said she knows of at least one other young man who was “targeted” by Spacey on the Massachusetts island.

“To Kevin Spacey, I want to say this: Shame on you for what you did to my son,” Unruh said as she fought back tears.

Because her son was afraid of shame and embarrassment, Unruh explained he decided to come forward now, in wake of the stories that have been made public by other alleged victims.

Since actor Anthony Rapp first went public with accusations against Spacey late last month, several other men have come forward with stories of harassment and assault.

The mounting allegations caused Netflix to cut ties with the actor and suspend production on its sixth season indefinitely. The company also scuttled its Gore Vidal biopic, with Spacey starring as the author.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said Spacey made sexual advances on him during a party in 1986, when he was 14 and he and Spacey were both starring in plays on Broadway. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, Rapp said. Rapp said then-26-year-old Spacey was holding him down tightly, but he was able to get away and left the apartment.

Spacey has said he doesn’t remember the encounter but apologized if such “drunken behavior” occurred.

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, also has said that Spacey groped him in 2008 when he was 18 while his father was rehearsing a play at Spacey’s London apartment.

London police said have also said have begun investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Spacey.

Unruh said her son filed a police report last week with the Nantucket Police Department and that a criminal investigation is underway. The department declined to comment on the allegations when asked by 7News.

Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said a person has provided information to police about an “indecent assault and battery” and that authorities are waiting to hear from the person’s attorney.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who sat next to Unruh, said he is conducting his own investigation and did not say whether they intend to file civil action against Spacey.

Unruh said she “wants to see” Spacey go to jail and have the “hand of justice come down on him.”

