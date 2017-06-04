Former BPD officers who died in past year honored at memorial

MATTAPAN (WHDH) — A memorial service to honor former Boston police officers who died in the past year was held on Sunday.

Among those attending the service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan were Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh.

“I could go on and on about the names on that list but they were all special to us,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

The ceremony honored 67 Boston police officers, many of them retired from the force.

“Your loved ones with never, ever be forgotten,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross told the families in the crowd. “Their spirit in blue lives in all of us.”

Walsh offered his gratitude for the officers, saying they spent their careers, “making our city a better place to live.”

