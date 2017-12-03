Former BSO conductor accused of sexual assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - James Levine, a former Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor, has been accused of sexual assault.

His accuser said he had sexual contact with Levine in the mid-1980’s, when he was under the age of 18.

Levine stepped down as the Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera last April. The Met says they are investigating the allegations.

His accuser, now a middle-aged man, said he and Levine continued their relationship into adulthood.

The accuser also said Levine gave him money over the years. He contacted police in Illinois last year to report the alleged abuse that happened while Levine was the director of a music festival outside of Chicago.

Levine is now 74-years-old. He was the Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 2004-2011. He was the first American-born conductor to lead the BSO.

From 1976 until just last year, Levine was the Music Director of the Met in New York.

Met Opera representatives said they were contacted by police about the investigation and Tweeted:

We are deeply disturbed by the news articles that are being published online today about James Levine. We are working on an investigation w outside resources to determine whether charges of sexual misconduct in the 1980s are true, so that we can take appropriate action. — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 3, 2017

Levine has struggled with health problems including Parkinson’s Disease. However, he is scheduled to conduct several productions this season.

Levine and his manager have not commented on the allegations.

