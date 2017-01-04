Former convict now CEO devoted to helping teens

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A former convict now out of prison is using his second chance to help teenagers.

John Valverde was sentenced to 16 years in prison two decades ago after he killed a man who had raped his girlfriend.

“In my anger and anguish of what happened to her, I confronted the man who raped her and I took his life,” said Valverde. “From the first moment, I knew what I did was wrong.”

While in prison, Valverde decided to turn his life around. He taught other inmates how to read and write and earned both a bachelors degree and a graduate degree in theology.

After he was released from prison, Valverde became the CEO of YouthBuild USA, a youth employment organization in Somerville. Valverde said he believes in fresh starts, which is what YouthBuild is all about.

“Just as we hope and we strive to provide this second chance for young people, it’s amazing to me and I feel grateful and blessed that I’m living out part of my second chance here at YouthBuild as well,” said Valverde.

The organization helps rebuild the lives of teenagers. Some of the teens have dropped out of school or committed crimes. Valverde said he believes that none of them should be defined by the worst they have done but rather who they are now and who they can be in the future.

