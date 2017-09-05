Former corrections officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire federal corrections officer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and providing cellphones, tobacco and marijuana to inmates in exchange for money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Latoya Sebree, who worked at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said investigators examined inmates’ cellphones that contained numerous text messages revealing evidence of bribes paid to Sebree. They monitored communications between Sebree and an inmate’s girlfriend who cooperated with authorities.

In the communications, Sebree agreed to deliver a cellphone and tobacco to an inmate for $2,000. The cash was mailed to a Post Office box that Sebree rented. Investigators recovered the money, tobacco, Suboxone, a heat sealer, several phones, and a VISA gift card at Sebree’s home in Milan.

Sebree is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

