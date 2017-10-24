Former Daniel Webster College campus sold for nearly $12M

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The former Daniel Webster College campus in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been sold for nearly $12 million to a buyer whose name hasn’t been released.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports Southern New Hampshire, which had earlier declined to buy the main campus, bought the airport hangar and tower on the property for $410,000.

The main campus bid was about half of the property’s recently assessed value.

The college officially shut down earlier this year, with many of its students and staff transitioning to Southern New Hampshire University. It had been sold in 2009 to ITT Educational Services, a for-profit company that said last year it was shutting down nationwide.

Jim Smith, who heads the aeronautics program at SNHU, said the university is planning to launch its own flight program next fall.

